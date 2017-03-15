Jewelry, purses stolen from SW Miami-Dade home in broad daylight

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thieves stole a jewelry box and purses from a Southwest Miami-Dade house in the middle of the day, two weeks ago.

Surveillance cameras caught the thieves pulling up to the house, located along Southwest 38th Street and 64th Avenue, in a dark green Dodge pickup truck.

The passenger exited the truck, broke into the home and stole the jewelry box and purses before they both sped off.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

