Jewel thief given lengthy sentence after stealing millions

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A jewel thief will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of stealing millions of dollars worth in valuables.

Sixty-seven-year-old Anibal Mustelier was sentenced to 52 years behind bars.

Mustelier is one of three Hialeah residents convicted of robbing two South Florida jewelry stores and a slew of other crimes.

The group was apprehended by Hialeah Police in 2016.

