JetBlue to provide hot meals from 20 trucks at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - JetBlue will be proving hot meals for the community in Sunrise after the devasation caused by Hurricane Irma.

The meals will be given out Wednesday at the BB&T Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Twenty trucks will be on hand to pass out the hot meals.

The event will be open to everyone.

“As the South Florida area begins to recover from Hurricane Irma, we wanted to provide one small piece of comfort to our neighbors in the area,” said a JetBlue spokesperson in an email.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.