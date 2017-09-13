JetBlue serves hot meals to hungry South Floridians after Hurricane Irma

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - In partnership with South Florida’s BB&T Center, airliner JetBlue provided hot meals to those in need after the destruction of Hurricane Irma, Wednesday.

Both lunch and dinner were served from more than 20 food trucks at the BB&T parking lot located a 2555 NW 136th Ave. in Sunrise.

Everyone from neighbors to first responders were welcomed to grab a plate at Gates 3 and 5, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The food trucks come as a relief to those who have gone up to five days without a hot meal.

After a successful turnout, JetBlue associates have confirmed that the event will continue Thursday at the same time and place.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.