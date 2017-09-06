JetBlue lowers fares, adds flights out of Florida ahead of Irma

While social media has become flooded with complaints about sky-high prices from airlines for those looking to flee the path of Irma, JetBlue is lowering its prices to help people evacuate.

Frustrated travelers took to Twitter to blast multiple airlines, saying they were price-gouging flights out of the Sunshine State.

Hey @united this is price gouging. There was word you were going to add flights to help people get out of Miami, but this is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/0qtEDKtEYb — Cindi Avila (@ChefCindi) September 6, 2017

Seriously @AmericanAir Price gouging flights out of miami. Shame on you. These tickets were ⬇️$500 few hrs ago pic.twitter.com/2JV7bcC2Vw — 💥Brett Vrátil💥 (@BrettVratil) September 5, 2017

While price gouging is illegal during a state of emergency, airlines are regulated at the federal level by the FAA and U.S. Department of Transportation, the Miami Herald reports. That means they are not subject to Florida’s statute.

JetBlue, meanwhile, has taken what appears to be an opposite approach.

“We have added flights to our schedule out of select cities where we have aircraft available,” the airline wrote on its website. “For those looking to evacuate areas in the hurricane’s path, we are offering any remaining seats in select markets at a reduced fare of $99 – $159 including government taxes.”

The airline says it is also waiving cancellation fees, change fees, and differences in airfare for re-booking.

For more information, visit JetBlue’s website.