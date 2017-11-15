‘Jessie’ and ‘Rex’ among first characters installed in Walt Disney World’s upcoming Toy Story Land

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — The much-anticipated Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World is starting to take shape.

Disney released time-lapse video, showing some familiar characters being installed into the upcoming land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Jessie and Rex are the first “Toy Story” characters to be put in place in the highly-anticipated addition to the central Florida theme park.

“With Andy away, Rex and Jessie are helping install the last bit of lights on top of the tallest block tower in Andy’s toy block city,” the Disney Parks Blog writes about the ride’s storyline. “But, Rex has gotten tangled up in the light string and Jessie has now grabbed the end of the string to help save him and the Jenga tower from falling.”

Disney says the beloved characters were installed earlier this week.

Toy Story Land is set to open at Hollywood Studios in summer 2018.

