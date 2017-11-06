Jason Taylor Foundation holds 14th Ping-Pong Smash

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Jason Taylor Foundation celebrated its 14th Ping-Pong Smash in Hollywood, Monday.

A couple of familiar 7News faces — Vivian Gonzalez and Alex de Armas — were part of the big event.

Hard Rock Live played host to the event.

NFL players Mike Pouncey and Jarvis Landry were the featured star competitors.

With live music and interactive games for children, the Smash proved to be fun for all ages.

“The work we do is important. We get to come and have a good time while raising money, but the true work is done at the foundation and the kids,” said Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, “not only my foundation, but the charitable work of Pouncey and Jarvis. It really means a lot, this community. That’s our obligation and our privilege and duty.”

Following the event, participants attended the Champion’s Celebration, an award ceremony and silent auction.

Proceeds will benefit the Jason Taylor and Team Pouncey foundations.

