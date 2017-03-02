Jail video captures Florida inmate trying to choke deputy with towel

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A new video shows an inmate attacking a detention deputy at a jail near Tampa.

Surveillance videos inside the Falkenburg Road Jail show the suspected attacker, inmate Kindre Zachary, walking up behind Detention Deputy D. Hernandez and strangling him with a towel, Fox 13 reports.

Over 70 other inmates were in the room when the attack occurred. Hernandez managed to escape, and other inmates helped him take Zachary down and hold him as other deputies arrived.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Hernandez suffered a twisted anckle, bruised knee, and neck abrasions. Deputies commended the inmates who came to Hernandez’s rescue.

“Due to the overall professionalism and respect that detention deputies display towards the inmates on a daily basis, the inmates came to the deputy’s aid preventing the deputy from being seriously injured,” HCSO said in a statement.

Zachary was reportedly transferred to an isolation cell after the incident. He was originally in jail on a burglary charge.

