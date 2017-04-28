Jada Page’s family place headstone on grave at NW Miami-Dade cemetery

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of an 8-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting last year came to her resting place in Northwest Miami-Dade to remember her and place a headstone on her grave.

About 20 family members gathered Friday afternoon at Dade Memorial Park Cemetery to put up Jada Page’s headstone.

Police said Page was gunned down in a drive-by outside her grandmother’s house in Northwest Miami-Dade, Aug. 28.

The victim’s new headstone was placed on her grave and her mother, Dominique Brown, said it was a somber ceremony.

“She’s only 8 years old, and we’re out here putting down the headstone,” she said. “Even though it’s beautiful, I would rather have her. Just knowing that she’s laying under that headstone.”

The headstone was engraved with photos of Jada to represent who she was, the family said, to those she loved.

On the day of the shooting, Jada and her father, James Page, were both struck and were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. James survived, but two days later the family made the difficult decision to take Jada off of life support.

As of Friday, the shooters in this case are still on the street, and the family is asking for justice. “She deserves justice. I deserve justice,” Brown said.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.