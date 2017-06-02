Jacksonville officers raid man’s house while he’s on Facebook Live

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Jacksonville man showing off his cash on Facebook Live had his video interrupted by officers raiding his home.

Fox 30 reports that 22-year-old Breon Hollings was flashing money at the camera for about a minute before he suddenly stopped as he heard officers on a loudspeaker outside his home.

“This is Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We have a search warrant,” can be heard in the video, as Hollings looks out the window before running out of the room. A series of loud noises soon followed, which neighbors said were caused by officers throwing smoke grenades into the home.

“It sounded like bombs going off,” one neighbor told Fox 30. “Like big bombs. Like a car wreck or something.”

Officers can then be seen on camera, walking in and out of the room before the video ends.

Video: Action News Jacksonville/Fox 30

While their timing appeared to be impeccable, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the raid was planned, and not due to the live video.

Upon executing the search warrant, officers found crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, a handgun, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest report.

It wasn’t Hollings first run-in with the law. The station reports that he has been arrested four times in Duval County since 2013 on various charges, including drug possession, lewd and lascivious battery, and violation of probation.

Hollings now faces a new slew of charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

