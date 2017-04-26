Jacksonville man arrested for shoving puppies into storm drain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – Surveillance video captured a man throwing puppies and putting some in a storm drain in Jacksonville.

Police confirmed that the Jacksonville man was putting the dogs in the storm drain. Thankfully, the six puppies are still alive.

A man explained what he saw at the scene. “He throws them real high into the air and over the fence and they’re hitting the ground,” he said. “He came back outside with some pillow cases, grabbed the puppies up one by one, come out here to the drain and started shoving them into the drain.”

Officials arrested the man in this case of animal abuse.

According to the witness, when the man couldn’t stuff any more puppies in one drain, he went to another.

“It just breaks my heart see someone hurting animals like that,” the witness said.

The surveillance video also shows the man tossing the puppies up in the air and letting them fall to the ground. “When they started moving around, he was kicking them, trying to shove them back into the drain,” the witness said.

At the time, investigators said, all six of the puppies belonged to the suspect’s stepfather and mother.

The suspect’s mother said her son’s actions were the result of schizophrenia. “When he saw the dogs, he thought they were little demons,” she said. “He goes through little spasms, so he put them in there. He put them in the ditch.”

Residents in the area helped to rescue the puppies.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.