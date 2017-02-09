Jackie Robinson’s daughter speaks to middle school students

MIAMI (WSVN) - The daughter of baseball legend Jackie Robinson stopped by a local middle school and spoke to students, Thursday.

Sharon Robinson made a special visit to Kinlcoh Park Middle school, where she spoke to students about her father’s story and introduced them to the Breaking Barriers program.

“The heart of the program is kids write an essay about an obstacle they’ve had to overcome in their life, and they have to describe how they’re getting over that obstacle or beyond it by using one or more of the nine values that I associate with my dad’s success on and off the field,” Robinson said.

The national essay contest features some great grand prizes for the winners including tickets to the World Series and the MLB All-Star game.

Jackie Robinson was the first African American to play in the MLB.

