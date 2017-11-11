Jack and Jill Children’s Center in Fort Lauderdale celebrates 75th anniversary

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Jack and Jill Children’s Center in Fort Lauderdale celebrated 75 years of service.

It was a night of music and mingling at the event in Dania Beach, Friday night.

7’s Lorena Estrada emceed the event.

The children’s center began in 1942 as a women’s day-care for those who were in need of a job since their husbands were sent to war. However, over the years, the organization became a school for children of high-need working families.

The center has helped more than 14,000 children and families.

