Ives Dairy Road shut down after train, vehicle collide in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Aventura Police are investigating after, officials said, a vehicle collided with a northbound Florida East Coast train, Tuesday evening.

According to investigators, the crash took place along the 20300 block of Biscayne Boulevard, at around 7:20 p.m.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue transported the driver of the vehicle to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police have shut down Ives Dairy Road due to the accident. They urged drivers to take 163rd Street and Hallandale Beach Boulevard as alternate routes.

