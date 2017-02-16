All claear after Israeli consulate in Miami evacuated due to bomb threat

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Consulate General of Israel in Miami has been given the all clear after a bomb threat forced a temporary evacuation of the building.

Miami Police said the threat came into the consulate, located at 100 Biscayne Boulevard, as a phone call at 11:32 a.m., Thursday.

Police searched the building after the evacuation, but found no credible threat.

Southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard between Northeast First Street and Second Street was closed for police to investigate. The roadway has since been reopened.

