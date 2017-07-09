Islamorada man charged with video voyeurism

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida man was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, Thursday.

According to police, 35-year-old Adam Roberts video-recorded a 21-year-old woman without her knowledge as she was changing clothes in an Islamorada bathroom.

Roberts is the manager of the restaurant where the victim works.

The victim told police that Roberts had invited her and several of her family members to his Islamorada condo at Plantation by the Sea. She said they all spent time by the pool, and when she wanted to change back into her clothes, Roberts offered to let her use the bathroom in his condo.

The victim said Roberts went into the bathroom before her. She then went into the bathroom and began changing, only to notice a cell phone video-recording her.

Roberts is being held on $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.