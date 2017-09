People affected by Hurricane Irma lined up outside a local park to recieve a hot meal, Sunday.

Residents from all around came to Shenadoah Park, located along Southwest 21 Avenue and 17th Lane.

People living without power, first responders and city employees who have been working around the clock were invited to come out and feast on some free, delicious food.

