Irma recovery: Florida Keys will open to visitors Oct. 1

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Florida Keys officials say the island chain hit hard by Hurricane Irma will reopen to tourists Oct. 1.

Officials made their announcement Monday, more than two weeks after the Category 4 storm made landfall in the Florida Keys. The storm destroyed an estimated 25 percent of homes on the islands.

Florida Keys officials asked visitors to postpone their trips after the storm damaged power and water supplies. Florida Keys spokesman Andy Newman said power and water service is now restored to customers that can receive them and a boil water notice has been lifted.

Keys officials announce Monday: official reopening date for visitors to return to the Florida Keys is Sunday, Oct. 1 https://t.co/0ckzSA8mNf pic.twitter.com/7YwtRb1DP5 — The Florida Keys (@thefloridakeys) September 25, 2017

The Key West and Marathon airports have reopened, but debris removal continues and some hotels and tourist facilities are still recovering.

Key West did have its first cruise ship return to the island on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.