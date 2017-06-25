FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are trying to figure out why a small plane crashed into an empty daycare building in Florida, leaving one person dead and injuring another.

The Fort Myers News-Press reported Sunday that wreckage of the plane was removed from the building and placed in a storage space at a nearby airfield. Officials were checking out the roof of the building where the crash occurred.

The Piper PA 28 aircraft crashed on Saturday morning shortly after it took off.

Officials said that a passenger in the plane died, but the pilot was able to scramble out before the plane exploded into flames.

Dan Boss, lead investigator on the crash from the National Transportation Safety Board, said the plane wreckage would be examined for a day or two.

