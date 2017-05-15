Police perimeter set up in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of an investigation in Deerfield Beach, Monday morning.

At this point, the reason for the investigation is unknown.

A helicopter can be seen circling over the intersection of Dixie Highway and Sample Road.

K-9 units are also assisting in what appears to be a search for a suspect or suspects.

A portion west of Dixie Highway and north of Sample Road has been blocked off by deputies.

