Investigation continues into Carnival fatal fall

PORT MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) – Officials continue to investigate a fatal fall on a cruise ship that killed an 8-year-old girl.

Carnival Cruise Lines said the girl fell two stories from an interior atrium on their ship the Glory, which was docked at PortMiami, Saturday morning.

The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in extreme critical condition.

She later died from her injuries.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.