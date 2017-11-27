Investigation begins into SWMD house fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire investigators are looking into what set a Southwest Miami-Dade home on fire, Monday morning.

The house fire took place at 6150 S.W. 18th St. where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue extinguished the flames.

The family said a fire alarm saved them once a room went up in flames at around 4:30 a.m.

The homeowner’s daughter-in-law said the fire began in her father-in-law’s bedroom.

The extent of the damage remains unknown. The family was seen outside the home attempting to salvage anything from the home.

No injuries were reported.

