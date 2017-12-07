Investigation begins into multiple inmate deaths at Miami detention center

MIAMI (WSVN) - Corrections officers have begun investigating the deaths of multiple inmates at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center.

According to Miami-Dade Corrections, the unknown amount of deaths occurred overnight at the detention center. An undisclosed number of inmates were also transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The causes of the deaths remain unknown.

