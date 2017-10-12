Intruder climbs into the beds of 2 sleeping women in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to lock their doors after two women awoke to an intruder in their beds.

Both women live in the barrier islands of Deerfield Beach in a community residents described as peaceful and quiet.

“Beautiful, quiet. Nobody bothers anybody,” said neighbor Robin Powers.

However, BSO says two women, both in separate condos, were alarmed when they awoke to a strange man in their beds in the early hours of Oct. 3.

“These women were asleep, they were in their home, in their separate condos, when an intruder came in through an unlocked door and tried to sexually attack them,” said BSO Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright.

Powers said she spoke to one of the victims, her own neighbor, just hours after the attack.

“She said she was scared, of course,” said Powers.

The first incident happened on Northeast Sixth Street, according to BSO.

Detectives said the 53-year-old woman woke up at around 1:30 a.m. and was shocked to find the stranger in her bed.

“Imagine you’re in your bed at night, asleep, and an intruder comes into your home and tries to sexually assault you,” said Coleman-Wright.

The intruder took off, and neighbors said they were left without their sense of security.

“Scary,” said Powers.

Less than four hours later, at around 5 a.m., a 33-year-old woman on Northwest 20th Avenue found a man with a knife in her bed.

Detectives remain unsure as to whether the intruder is the same man in both cases, but both attacks happened across the street from each other.

“Is it a coincidence? Right now, detectives don’t really know,” said Coleman-Wright.

Meanwhile, neighbors like the Powers said they are not taking any chances as the search continues for the attacker.

“You know, I fall asleep at night reading a book or whatever. Can’t do that now,” said Powers.

They’re keeping their doors locked tight, and BSO has encouraged all residents to do the same and be aware of their surroundings.

“We do stuff differently now — we lock the doors and she stays inside at night,” said her roommate Tolleson Powers.

BSO said the suspect is about 6-feet tall with a medium build and facial hair.

