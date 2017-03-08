International Women’s Day rally to be held in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several hundred women in South Florida are expected to gather in Downtown Miami for a rally, Wednesday.

On International Women’s Day both men and women protested outside a U.S. Immigration Field Office in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Women said that they are here to stand up for other women. “Immigrant women are under attack,” said protester Andrea Mercado.

Both adult women and students met up in Coconut Grove outside of Bridgeprep Academy of Arts and Minds.

Digital publisher, Vix, located in Coral Gables, produced a video in support of the women’s cause.

“It hurts not seeing our co-workers here, but that’s part of a protest,” said Vix employee Michael Stevens. “It’s supposed to make a statement.”

More than a dozen female employees at Vix did not show up for work Wednesday morning in support of the national movement that was created by the Women’s March on Washington organizers, called “A Day Without a Women.”

Vix’s chairman and CEO, Rafael Urbina, said he is also behind the cause because of his daughter. “I have an 11-year-old daughter, and I want to make sure that she has the same opportunities as my son,” he said. “She’s a natural-born leader, and I worry that, you know, she may not. I think a day like today is an opportunity for us to help that process along.”

Other employees dressed in red in support of their female counterparts. Part of the cause includes a no shopping day to show women’s economic strength and impact on our society.

Ikira Dilorenzo, who works at Vix, stayed home with her child. “I have a young son, and I want him to know that you have to treat women with respect, that women’s rights are human rights, and we’re all equal,” she said.

Some Vix employees are expected to attend the rally, which is expected to get started at around 6 p.m.

