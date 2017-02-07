InterContinental Group hiring today in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re looking to work in the hospitality and management field, the InterContinental Group, which operates a dozen hotel brands, is hosting a job fair, Tuesday.

The job fair will take place at 10 a.m. at the InterContinental in Doral, located along Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th Street.

According to the hotel group, “At InterContinental Hotels & Resorts we look for people who are charming, confident, and internationally minded; people who know what it takes to exceed guest expectations and believe being yourself at work is very important.”

For more information, call 305-468-1400. Admission is free.

