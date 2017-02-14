Inmate accused of making false bomb threats to schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A prison inmate accused of making explosive threats to two Miramar schools faced a judge, Tuesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Gilberto Franque has transferred from a Florida City prison to the Broward County Jail after being charged with making false bomb threats, misusing the 911 system and disrupting school functions.

Franque had already been sentenced to decades behind bars for many other crimes.

Prosecutors said Franque made a bomb threat against Miramar High School and Sunshine Elementary school, last year.

Both campuses were evacuated and searched before police discovered they were hoaxes.

