Injured pit bull found inside suitcase in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for severely injuring a pit bull and leaving him trapped inside a suitcase in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police officers responded to an abandoned building at 1945 Lee St., Tuesday, just after 1 a.m. In the rear of the structure they found a blue suitcase with a paw sticking out.

Officers then heard a dog’s howl come from the piece of luggage. They opened it to find a male pit bull with severe lacerations to the top of his head and body.

The canine, since named Ollie, was taken to VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital, where a veterinarian advised that the dog was stabbed — possibly multiple times — and beaten.

Grateful Paws Dog and Cat Rescue is currently looking for a foster home for Ollie. For more information, click here.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Hollywood Police at 954-967-4411 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

