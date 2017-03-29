Increased security coming to Disney’s Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re planning a trip to the “happiest place on Earth” anytime soon, get ready to spend more time in lines… before you even enter the park.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom is set to install security checkpoints outside the Transportation and Ticket Center, meaning guests will be screened before they ever step foot on a monorail or ferry to the park, WFTV in Orlando reports.

The new security measures are expected to ease crowds directly in front of the Magic Kingdom’s entrance, which have gotten larger with the addition of metal detectors at the front of the park.

The checkpoint outside the park will remain in place, but will be primarily for guests traveling by bus to the park.

Tom Corless from WDW News Today told WFTV that plans are also in place to screen guests at Disney property hotels before they take the monorail to the Magic Kingdom.

Disney World released a statement, saying, “As part of an ongoing effort to enhance the arrival experience for guests at the entrance to Magic Kingdom park, we have relocated some of our bag checks and metal detectors to the transportation and ticket center, and the monorail stations at Disney’s Contemporary resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Polynesian Village resort.”

