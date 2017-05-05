HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Windows meant to protect a South Florida home from hurricane-force winds became an obstruction to crews trying to put out a fire that broke out, Friday morning.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the aftermath of the blaze that sparked near State Road 7 and Fillmore Street in Hollywood.

Officials said firefighters had some trouble breaking the impact windows, but they managed to contain the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

