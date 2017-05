MIAMI (WSVN) - Coconut Grove’s CocoWalk is getting a major makeover.

New designs are in the works for CocoWalk.

It will eliminate the fountain at the entrance and add additional stores, restaurants and a five-story office building.

Renovations are set to begin this summer and slated to be complete by mid-2018.

