IKEA offers discount to help South Florida Irma victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - IKEA has begun offering a discount at select South Florida stores to help victims of Hurricane Irma.

According to the Sun Sentinel, IKEA has extended its employee discount of 15 percent to customers at stores in Sunrise, Miami, Orlando and Tampa. The offer stands for in-store purchases only, IKEA said.

The following are excluded from the discount:

Food

Services

Previous purchases

IKEA gift cards

No coupon is required, but IKEA said those wishing to take advantage of the discount must sign-up for the FAMILY reward card online or in-store. Customers can then use the card at registers to get the discounts.

