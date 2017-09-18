ICNA Relief USA donates supplies to Liberty City storm victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Muslim-American organization held a generous giveaway for some South Floridians in need after Hurricane Irma.

Islamic Circle of North America Relief distributed thousands of dollars worth of donations to storm victims in Liberty City, Sunday.

The disaster relief organization passed out everything from food and water to hygiene kits and cleaning supplies.

“They have it all: toilet tissue, pampers if you need them, cat food, vegetables, bananas — they have everything you need to make a meal,” said resident Alfredda Kight.

Since the hurricane, the organization has also made stops in Homestead and Naples.

