ICE officer opens fire in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired his gun in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The officer fired his gun in the area of Northeast Fourth Court and Third Avenue.

No one was harmed, and there is no official word on why the officer fired his weapon.

The incident is currently under investigation.

