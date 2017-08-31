‘I just want to go to school’: Woman found unresponsive in van faces child neglect charges

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is facing child neglect charges after, witnesses said, she was found passed out behind the wheel of a van with a little girl weeping in the backseat.

According to CBS 12, 30-year-old Colleen Jezrel Nichols was found unresponsive by emergency crews in the driver’s seat, while a 5-year-old girl was crying in the backseat.

“I just want to go to school,” said the girl.

An arrest report stated officials revived Nichols with Narcan. The 30-year-old denied using heroin, police said, and claimed she did not remember how she got into the van.

Investigators reportedly found a prescription pill bottle of Klonopin in the van, which had been filled with 30 pills a day earlier. Only two pills remained, police claim.

Police took Nichols to Boca Raton Regional Hospital, where she was medically cleared before being brought to jail.

Nichols is now facing child neglect charges.

