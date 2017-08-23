I-95 north partly blocked near Golden Glades after crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police and fire rescue crews responded to a crash on Interstate 95 northbound in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and two vehicles.

Crews have blocked off the right three lanes going northbound just south of the Golden Glades Interchange, but traffic is still getting by in the left two lanes as well as the express lanes.

