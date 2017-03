MIAMI (WSVN) - Several southbound lanes on Interstate 95 will be closed due to crew work, beginning late Friday night.

Lanes on I-95 will be shut down between Northwest 79th Street and 60th Street from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The closure is set for Friday and Saturday.

Crews will be working to shift lanes in that area several feet to the right.

