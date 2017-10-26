Police investigate I-95 crash in connection to fatal Pompano Beach shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police believe a crash along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday, could be connected to a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach earlier that night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot dead in the area of 220 NW 15th Place, around 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors said the victim was shot while cooking for a family in mourning. The victim’s grill remains burning as authorities investigate the scene.

According to reports, an argument between the victim and the shooter became heated. The gunman then opened fire and the victim was killed on the scene.

Police said the suspect fled the scene. Shortly after, officials said the suspect was involved in a crash with another vehicle. Shots were then fired at the scene of the crash.

No one was injured in the crash or when the weapon was fired.

A suspect was taken into custody in connection to the Pompano Beach shooting.

The crash scene remains active, and drivers going northbound on I-95 were able to exit on Davie Boulevard by heading east.

Drivers heading Southbound were not be able to exit on Davie Boulevard.

The roads have since been reopened as of 11 p.m. Thursday.

