I-75 shut down in NW Miami-Dade after motorcycle crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down Interstate 75 in both directions in Northwest Miami-Dade after, officials said, a motorcyclist crashed, Wednesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the accident on the northbound lanes of I-75, north of the Florida Turnpike, at around 8:45 p.m.

Authorities have shut down all lanes while paramedics airlift the adult victim to an area hospital and the scene is cleared.

Officials have not specified whether or not other vehicles were involved in the accident. They believe the motorcyclist might not have been wearing a helmet.

Authorities have urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

