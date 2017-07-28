Hyundai donates $50k to Joe DiMaggio Children’s hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hyundai’s Hope on Wheels program gave a big gift to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Thursday.

A $50,000 donation will benefit the hospital’s Love Jen Cancer Fund, which helps families both financially and emotionally while a child is being treated.

With the grant, Hyundai’s nonprofit organization surpasses $130 million in total grant funding in its 19th year helping children fight cancer.

