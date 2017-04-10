Hyperloop train proposed between Miami and Orlando

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians could travel to Orlando by train in less than half an hour, according to a proposal by Hyperloop One.

Hyperloop transportation uses a magnetically-levitated train inside of a low-pressure tube, giving the train the ability to potentially travel as fast as an airplane, the Miami Herald reports. The company just installed a 1,640-foot testing track tube outside of Las Vegas.

A Miami-Orlando route is one of 11 proposed finalists vying to compete for the rights to build the ultra-fast transportation system in the U.S. The 257-mile route normally takes about 3 hours by car, but would reduce travel time to about 26 minutes, the company says.

“We are on the brink of the first great breakthrough in transportation technology of the 21st century, eliminating the barriers of time and distance and unlocking vast economic opportunities,” said Shervin Pishevar, executive chairman of Hyperloop One.

The company says the longest proposed route from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Houston, Texas, runs 1,152 miles across four states. The trip takes 17 hours by car, but Hyperloop One says would take just 1 hour and 45 minutes with their train.

Other routes up for consideration include Seattle to Portland, Los Angeles to San Diego, and Chicago to Pittsburgh.

To vote for the Miami-Orlando route, visit Hyperloop One’s Facebook page.

