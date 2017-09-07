Hurricane warning issued for South Florida

(WSVN) - The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for South Florida. Forecasters predict Hurricane Irma will likely make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties are all now under a warning, issued 48 hours in advance by the NHC, Thursday night. This means hurricane conditions are expected within 36 hours of the anticipated onset of hurricane-force winds.

By the time a warning is announced, all storm preparations and evacuations should be completed.

Here is the latest forecast track on #Irma

The NHC in Miami said hurricane-force winds extended 50 miles from Irma’s center and tropical storm-force winds extended 175 miles.

As of the 11 p.m. advisory, Irma was located 55 miles east-northeast of Grand Inagua Island. It was moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour, with wind speeds of 165 miles per hour.

