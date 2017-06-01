Hurricane season begins as ‘near to above-normal activity’ expected

MIAMI (WSVN) - Thursday marks the official start of hurricane season, which is expecting to bring normal to above-normal storms.

According to the National Hurrican Center’s Acting Director Ed Rappaport, forecast simulations have already begun. “The seasonal forecasts from NOAA this year is likelihood of a near to above-normal amount of activity for the Atlantic Basin,” said Rappaport.

However, Rappaport added that it remains unknown exactly who’s at risk. “We have to remember that the number of storms doesn’t necessarily tell us who’s at risk. The science hasn’t come far enough yet to know where those storms are gonna go.”

Officials see early preparations as a good thing and encourage Floridians to make sure they have enough supplies. “it’s better to have those now and those ideas in place and ready before the storm approaches,” said Rappaport.

