Hurricane Maria relief drive held in Miami Lakes

(WSVN) - The Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce of South Florida is organizing a Hurricane Maria relief drive for the island.

“We are looking for all nonperishable foods, anything that has to do with first aid kit, medications, baby food,” said the organizer, Natscha Otero-Santiago. “Anything that has to do with batteries, flashlights any power packs for cellulars. Just think if you were camping — any kind of camping gear.”

If you’re interested in helping the recovery effort along in Puerto Rico, you can drop off supplies at 15201 N.W. 79th Ct., in Miami Lakes.

Drop off times are as follows:

Friday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

