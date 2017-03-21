Hurricane Center has new look for ‘cone of uncertainty’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — As storm forecasters have grown more certain over the years about the potential path a hurricane will take, the popular “cone of uncertainty” used in models has grown smaller. But widespread misunderstanding of the cone has prompted forecasters to try to improve the tool.

This year the National Hurricane Center will use a modified tool with a sleeker tracking cone.

