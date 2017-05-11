Hunter catches 17-foot python pregnant with 78 eggs

EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — A python hunter caught a massive 17-foot python using just his bare hands.

Officials call it the biggest snake ever caught in the Everglades.

“That’s how we do it in the Everglades, son. Wild, man! Woo! Woo!” Dustin Crum exclaimed, holding the snake.

The snake also had 78 eggs inside of it, which were taken out to prevent any new snakes from being born.

Crum caught the python as part of a project to reduce the number of the invasive species from South Florida.

