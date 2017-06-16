Hunter captures python, finds its 40 eggs

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A snake wrangler captured a python, Friday, and found scores of its eggs in Davie.

Python hunter John Hammond said he found 40 eggs after capturing the snake. “They all get mean when you grab ’em,” he said.

Hammond is a contracted hunter who helps clear the Florida Everglades of the invasive species. “They’re eating stuff that isn’t native,” he said. “They’re eating rabbits, they’re eating mice. They’re eating stuff that our foxes would be eating or whatever else is out there.”

This particular python capture was near Everglades Holiday Park.

If those eggs had hatched, officials said, hundreds or even thousands more pythons could have added to the population of the invasive species in the Everglades.

However, Hammond’s capture did not come without a fight. The python hunter endured a bite while walking about a mile in order to turn her in to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials.

When asked why Hammond does his job, he said, “To save the Everglades.”

