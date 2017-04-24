Hunter captures 14-foot python in Everglades

A python hunter captured a 14-foot snake in the Everglades.

That hunter, Dustin Crum, showed off the giant python that he caught for the Python Elimination Program.

This marked the 50th snake captured for the program.

All hunters are paid hourly and will receive additional cash depending on the size of the snake.

The program began on March 25 and will run until June 1.

