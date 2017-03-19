Hundreds take part in Florida AIDS Walk in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Floridians took to the streets on Sunday as they walked — and partied — for a good cause.

Participants laced up and headed to Fort Lauderdale Beach for the 2017 Florida AIDS Walk and Music Festival. A fundraising walk was followed by a massive beach party featuring live music and food trucks.

DNCE at the Florida AIDS Walk! pic.twitter.com/F4mtussGry — Everything DNCE (@everything_dnce) March 19, 2017

Proceeds from the event will go toward research and charitites that provide HIV and AIDS services to people who cannot afford them.

