MIAMI (WSVN) - Take heart, South Florida: Hundreds of residents care about raising heart disease awareness, Sunday morning.

More than 750 people laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement at Museum Park in Downtown Miami to take part in the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk.

The event aimed to promote physical activity and heart-healthy living while raising money for heart disease awareness.

“Life is why we walk for a healthier heart.” Our very own Joe Natoli, chief administration officer, served as the 2017 #MiamiHeartWalk chair and led participants, donors and volunteers who accepted the challenge to help fight heart disease and stroke. #LoveYourHeartMore pic.twitter.com/88AKcPF1Br — Baptist Health S FL (@BaptistHealthSF) November 19, 2017

The Miami-Dade chair of Heart Walk, Joe Natoli, expressed his gratitude about the outpouring of support from the community. “I’m just so grateful for everybody who came out this morning,” he said. “There were several thousand people who came to Miami, to Downtown, to Museum Park — which was just such a spectacular location — to do good for our community, and for their neighbors and their relatives, and I just want to thank everybody very much, especially my colleges at Baptist Health.”

7’s own Diana Diaz was on hand to walk for the cause and emcee the event.

